CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — At least seven people have been arrested after protesters gathered on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill days after the controversial Silent Sam statue was toppled.

As a precaution, police imposed parking restrictions on some town streets amid reports that people would rally in the town. Police said no protest or march has been approved by town officials because Chapel Hill had not issued any special event permits for downtown Chapel Hill.

1:20 p.m.: UNC-Chapel Hill officials say seven people have been arrested so far, including three arrests for assault; two arrests for assault, destruction of property and inciting a riot; one arrest for destruction of property and one arrest for resisting an officer.

