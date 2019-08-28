CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke will be in Charlotte for a town hall Wednesday evening, his campaign announced.

O'Rourke's event will be held at the Armored Cow Brewing Company in University City at 5:30 p.m. It's his second visit to North Carolina since announcing he'd run for president.

According to O'Rourke's campaign, he will speak against Donald Trump's policies before he tours the International Civil Rights Center in Greensboro Thursday.

O'Rourke isn't the only candidate moving through the area this week. Fellow Democrat Joe Biden will be in South Carolina Wednesday before a stop at Clinton College in Rock Hill Thursday and a town hall in Charlotte.

RELATED: Biden coming to Charlotte, Rock Hill this week

RELATED: Donald Trump Jr. coming to Charlotte Wednesday

As for the Republicans, Donald Trump Jr. will be in Charlotte Wednesday afternoon to attend a fundraiser in support of Ninth District candidate Dan Bishop. President Trump announced he will hold a rally for Bishop in Fayetteville on September 9, one day before the special election to determine the lone open seat in Congress.

The president tweeted that Bishop has his "full and complete" endorsement in hsi race against Dan McCready. The first election was thrown out after it was revealed there had been absentee voter fraud. The winner of that election, Mark Harris, dropped out citing health reasons.