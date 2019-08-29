CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Vice President Joe Biden held a town hall-style meeting Thursday in Rock Hill where he continued sharp criticism of President Trump and his policies.

Biden spoke at Clinton College, buoyed by new poll numbers showing him with a commanding lead over the other top Democratic contenders.

Biden is also ahead among African-American voters who make up the majority of those who will vote in next year’s first-in-the-south South Carolina primary.

The former vice president accused the Trump administration of moving to cancel medical deferments for undocumented immigrants, including children.

“He is seeking to deport sick kids seeking life-saving medical treatment in the United States,” Biden said.

“They are literally giving notice to these families that they’ve got to unplug their kids and get them out of the hospitals and take them out of America. When has this ever happened in the United States?” he added.

Biden then criticized the president for the wild swings on Wall Street that have many worried about their financial future.

“Now he is feeling the pressure on the economy that is teetering on the verge of recession and he is even more irrational,” he said.

Biden and the other candidates are all expected to step up visits to South Carolina given that the state’s primary is now six months away.

