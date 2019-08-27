ROCK HILL, S.C. — Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Charlotte and Rock Hill this week.

The presidential candidate will attend town halls in Spartanburg and Gaffney, South Carolina on Wednesday. That evening, he'll go to a Biden for President finance event in Charlotte.

On Thursday, Biden will hold a town hall in Rock Hill. The event will be held in John W. Martin Gymnasium at Clinton College on Crawford Rd.

Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The town hall starts at 11 a.m.

There will be limited parking available on campus. Additional parking will be available at Emmett Scott Center and St. Mary's Catholic Church.

You can RSVP for the town hall in Rock Hill at this link. Entrance is first-come, first-serve.

Never miss an alert. Download the new WCNC app today

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

Chick-fil-A director gives Popeyes employees chicken sandwiches

South Carolina woman accused of driving with small child on the roof of her vehicle

Armed suspect barricaded inside Cramerton apartment complex