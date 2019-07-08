CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former Vice President Joe Biden, a current presidential candidate, will be in Charlotte on August 28.

Biden for President announced the upcoming visit on Tuesday afternoon. Exact details of the visit have yet to be released, but campaign officials say additional details will be released as the event gets closer.

Biden is one of several Democratic presidential candidates currently campaigning. The news of his upcoming visit comes just shy of a week since his appearance in the second round of Democratic presidential debates.

At this time, campaign officials haven't released where Biden will be when he comes to the Queen City.

OTHER ELECTION STORIES ON WCNC: