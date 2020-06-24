Bill allowing Fourth of July activities in North Carolina heads to Gov. Cooper

The legislation, House Bill 686, exempts Fourth of July-related celebration activities from Gov. Cooper's shutdown orders.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A bill that would allow Fourth of July parades in North Carolina is headed to Gov. Cooper's office.

The legislation is sponsored by Sens. Warren Daniel (R-Burke) and Jim Burgin (R-Harnett).

Sen. Daniel said, "I have a difficult time accepting that Gov. Cooper will permit rioters to loot our cities, but will forbid law-abiding citizens to celebrate the founding of our country. I hope Gov. Cooper signs this bill into law quickly."

Sen. Burgin said, "The signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776 turned the course of history away from monarchy and toward self-governance. That our government may now forbid the traditional celebration of that freedom is a cruel irony. I urge Gov. Cooper to sign this bill."

The legislation, House Bill 686, exempts Fourth of July-related celebration activities from Gov. Cooper's shutdown orders.

The bill reads, in part, "The Governor shall not prohibit parades or firework displays discharged in accordance with Article 54 of Chapter 14 of the General Statutes, scheduled to occur between 5:00 P.M. on July 1st and 5:00 P.M. on July 10th."