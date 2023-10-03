New bill could make it easier to close 'doughnut holes' in SC

The bill has failed to get any support in past years, facing opposition from residents in unincorporated areas and the State Association of Counties.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bill filed at the State House would allow cities and towns across South Carolina to close unincorporated areas within their boundaries, often known as 'doughnut holes.'

South Carolina law doesn't allow cities or towns to force residents to annex, causing what Forest Acres Administrator Shaun Greenwood describes as "government inefficiency."

“It doesn’t make any sense to drive down the street and pick up trash at three houses, skip five houses, and then pick up trash again for the rest of the street," said Greenwood.

He added many residents in those enclaves benefit from municipal services without paying for them through property taxes. And the duplication of services, including fire and police protection, can be costly and disruptive.

To close these holes, Lowcountry representative Joe Bustos is proposing legislation allowing towns and cities to annex properties without the owner's consent.

Such a law would mean Forest Acres could annex about 1,500 Richland County properties that are home to an estimated 3,000 people.

“When you spread out the tax base, it lessens the burden on each homeowner the more it spreads out," said Greenwood.

The bill has failed to get any support in past years, facing opposition from residents in unincorporated areas and organizations like the South Carolina Association of Counties.

“You’re affecting someone’s property rights with no consent, with no say by that property owner, so that will be a hard bill to pass," said Deputy Director Josh Rhodes.

Rhodes agrees doughnut holes are a problem, but he said he doesn't agree with the proposed solution.

“Allow the county council which currently represents that property owner, allow them to consent through an ordinance or a resolution," said Rhodes.

The bill requires public hearings to be held on any ordinance where cities want to annex these unincorporated pockets of the county.