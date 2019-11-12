TAMPA, Fla. — Florida employers could soon be legally required to let workers take three months of paid family leave to bond with newborn children, newly-fostered kids or newly-adopted ones.

Bills were filed this week in both the state Senate and House. If passed by lawmakers and signed by the governor, the legislation would take effect on July 1, 2020.

Called the "Florida Family Leave Act," it would apply to employees who have been employed at the same business for at least 18 months.

"Such family leave must be without loss of pay or diminution of any privilege, benefit, or right arising out of the person’s employment," the Senate bill said.

The Senate version was introduced by Senator Janet Cruz of Tampa, and the House version was brought forth by Rep. Tracie Davis of Jacksonville. Both lawmakers are Democrats.

Click here to read the full text of SB 1194 and HB 889.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter