South Carolina lawmakers work to restrict business with Russia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Proposed legislation meant to restrict South Carolina's business with Russia could see movement in the State House this week.

In all, four bills are making their way through the House and the Senate.

One bill filed by Orangeburg county Senator Brad Hutto would ban the state retirement fund from investing money in Russian-owned companies. "We've got to send a united message to Russia that this is wrong, we're not going to tolerate it," said Hutto.

Hutto said Russian investments make up a small part of the state retirement fund, so the impact on employees will be minimal. "The early look at the retirement plan showed that there was approximately $33 million of many billions of dollars. It should not affect anybody's retirement," said Hutto.

Hutto's proposal would require administrators to review the fund to see if any money is tied up in Russian companies.

Hutto has also filed a bill that condemns Russia's Invasion of Ukraine.

Over in the House, Representative Russel Fry filed a bill that would ban liquor stores from selling alcohol manufactured or produced in Russia.

Today I filed two bills that will force SC’s state investment commission to divest from Russian investments and ban SC liquor stores from selling Russian alcohol. South Carolina dollars should not be subsidizing Vladimir Putin and his oligarchs. https://t.co/tdtTEV1f8A pic.twitter.com/UCUQxlWHcS — Rep. Russell Fry (@RussellFrySC) March 1, 2022

Vasyl Babych, whose family lives in Ukraine, is happy to see the efforts.

"I think they are doing the right thing to cut all the costs with Russia, because you don't want to have any business or paying any money for the aggressor,” said Babych.

Babych recently organized a protest at the State House, calling on lawmakers to take some sort of legislative action against the war on Ukraine. Babych says actions speak louder than words.

"We will be fighting, we will be protesting until this passes," said Babych.

Co-sponsor of Hutto's bill Senator Josh Kimbrell said he sees no reason why these bills wouldn't pass.

"There's unanimous, as far as I can tell, unanimous support in both parties for this," said Kimbrell. "You shouldn't have anybody trying to hold it up. I think it moves very quickly."

Governor McMaster has yet to announce his own sanctions through executive order, but according to Kimbrell, "he's certainly willing to sign the legislation" currently sitting in Committee.

Hutto said the State Retirement Fund bill could be taken up by the Senate Finance Committee as early as Tuesday and expects it to be passed within the next two weeks.