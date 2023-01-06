Burr says he's been cleared of insider trader allegations

Documents previously made public showed that Burr earned over $164,000 as a result of selling stock in January and February 2020.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former U.S. Senator Richard Burr says he has been cleared of allegations he violated federal insider trading laws, according to a statement obtained by NBC News.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating whether the former senator from North Carolina used information from classified briefings to influence his financial decisions. Documents previously made public showed that Burr earned over $164,000 as a result of selling stock in January and February 2020 shortly before the market plummeted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The SEC has not immediately commented on Burr's own announcement.

Burr and his attorney were notified of the SEC's decision earlier this week, NBC News reported.

Both the Department of Justice and FBI had previously investigated the allegations.

"I am glad to have this matter in the rearview mirror as I begin my retirement from the Senate following nearly three decades of public service," Burr said in a released statement.

Burr opted to retire at the end of his last term rather than seek another term in Congress.

Listen to free podcasts

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.