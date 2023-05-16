Business owners, pro-life advocates join together before override vote

North Carolina's abortion debate is coming to a head tomorrow as Republican lawmakers look to hold a vote to override the Governor's veto of Senate Bill 20.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's abortion debate is coming to a head on Tuesday as Republican lawmakers look to hold a vote to override the Governor's veto of Senate Bill 20.

Governor Roy Cooper trying to get at least one Republican vote along with all Democrats in either the House or Senate to keep the veto in place.

The vote will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday and would push through the bill banning nearly all abortions from 20 weeks to 12 weeks.

North Carolina business owners wanted to make it clear that North Carolina's SB 20 will not do well for the state's economy.

David Meeker, co-owner of Trophy Brewing in Raleigh said, "If the General Assembly could reconsider this vote, on the abortion ban, that would be a huge help to businesses around the state."

Ashley Christensen, a well-known chef and restaurant owner from Raleigh added, "Abortion bans have a negative impact on state's economies, and we don't want that!"

More than 200 businesses have signed a "Don't Ban Equality in North Carolina" letter hoping state legislators will reconsider.

"We're hoping with all of the voices being raised and the stories shared in the past few weeks, people will think that North Carolinians don't want this," Tara Romano, executive director of ProChoice North Carolina explained to WCNC Charlotte.