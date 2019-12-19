CHARLOTTE, N.C. — President Donald J. Trump was impeached Wednesday night, the third president to have that fate.

However, lawmakers spent hours before the vote in a heated debate on the senate floor.

Some of those lawmakers were from the Tarheel state.

"They're telling the American people that 233 democrats deserve to decide who the president of the United States should be, and disenfranchise 63 million voters," said Representative Mark Meadows, a republican who serves North Carolina's 11th district, said on the house floor.

"After years of investigations, hearings, and millions of taxpayer dollars, Democrats found no proof that the president committed a crime, no proof of the vague accusations in these articles clearly reflect," said Representative Virginia Foxx, a republican who represents North Carolina's 5th district.

Local elected officials provided statements to NBC Charlotte in response to the impeachment.

"Sometimes elected officials are required to make hard Decisions and this is one of them. But it is their job in the US House to bring charges of impeachment after an investigation," said Mecklenburg County Commissioner Pat Cotham, a democrat.

"It is the US Senate’s job to listen to the evidence , listen to witnesses and make a decision. Impeachment is serious and it should bring us together as Americans protecting our democracy," she continued.

"I have noted in the past that I believe City Council has a lot of work to do locally and should not involve itself in national political controversies that do not bear on Charlotte," said Charlotte City Councilman Ed Driggs, a republican.

"Speaking as private citizen, my opinion is that removing a duly elected president from office is a huge step, one that should be contemplated only if at least some representatives of both political parties find that the constitutional standard for impeachment has been met. We must guard against allowing impeachment, a critical safety valve in our system of government, to become a political weapon instead of the last-resort judicial remedy it was intended to be," he said.

The articles of impeachment now head to the Senate, where a trial could take place and senators would determine if the president should be removed from office.

It's likely Mr. Trump will remain president as there aren't enough votes to remove him in the Senate.

