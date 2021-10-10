Census means less state money for 35 South Carolina counties

South Carolina grew 10.7% from 2010 to 2020, so only counties that grew faster than that rate will see more money.

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The 2020 U.S. Census numbers mean less state funding for 35 of South Carolina's 46 counties.

The Local Government Fund provides money to counties based on their share of the state population. South Carolina grew 10.7% from 2010 to 2020, so only counties that grew faster than that rate will see more money.

Those 11 counties are Horry, Berkeley, York, Greenville, Charleston, Spartanburg, Lancaster, Dorchester, Beaufort, Lexington, and Jasper. So even some counties that grew in population, like Richland or Oconee, will still see their share of the state funding pie reduced.