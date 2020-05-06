Charlotte cancels community forum due to threat of severe weather

Mayor Vi Lyles and other city leaders met with hundreds of people Wednesday night after a video of CMPD's tactics during protests went viral.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte announced it has canceled the community forum scheduled for Friday evening outside the Government Center in uptown due to the threat of severe weather.

Friday's event was the second scheduled for this week after Wednesday saw Mayor Vi Lyles and other city leaders arrive to meet with protesters about their concerns. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Chief Kerr Putney and multiple city council members were also present and talked with demonstrators who have marched nightly in uptown Charlotte following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

The Community Conversations events were announced following a closed-door City Council meeting following Tuesday night's violent protests. A viral video appeared to show CMPD riot officers cornering protesters on 4th Street before using tear gas and pepper spray on them. Putney and Lyles spoke out against the video, with both saying they want the public to see what happened.

"I am absolutely sorry for what last night looked like on that video, however, we have to find out all angles," Chief Putney said, as protesters yelled with more questions.