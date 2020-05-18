Charlotte church leaders split on holding in-person services after judge's ruling

A federal judge overruled Governor Roy Cooper's executive order, allowing churches to hold services indoors. Now, leaders must decide if they're ready.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper is maintaining his stance that gatherings indoors remain a threat to spread coronavirus in North Carolina.

Over the weekend a federal judge overruled Gov. Cooper’s order allowing churches to hold services indoors. In Charlotte, there remains a large group of diverse faith leaders who aren’t ready to go back to normal.

“When we heard the news, it was not a question would we have church,” Harvest Church Charlotte Pastor Tom Chidester said.

For Pastor Chidester, the decision was easy, but not all religious leaders were so eager to bring people back together inside.

“I just don’t think it’s as easy as turning a light switch on,” Reverend Lori Raible of Selwyn Avenue Presbyterian Church said. “Only focusing on the well-being of our communities as we navigate the risks of COVID-19 seems really important.”

Rev. Raible and more than 70 other Charlotte area clergy members coincidentally released a joint statement late last week before the judge’s order. Part of the statement reads, “Respectfully these decisions may not align with the guidelines offered by government officials.”

“There are risks involved when opening prematurely,” Rev. Raible said. “So I think those risks have to be weighed with each congregation’s experience and their plans.”

Gov. Cooper had previously taken a cautious approach, too.

“We think gatherings, particularly indoors, can still be a place where the virus is spread,” Cooper said.

Like many of the circumstances surrounding coronavirus, not everyone agrees.

“I feel as though it’s safer to come here than it is to go to the grocery store and buy a loaf of bread,” Pastor Chidester said.