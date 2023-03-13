Charlotte city council considers extending term length

City officials are considering expanding city council term lengths from two years to four years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte City Council is holding a public meeting Monday to discuss, among other items, proposed changes to its own operating structure.

City officials are considering expanding city council term lengths from two years to four years. They're also considering adding another district seat and staggering elections.

Similar considerations in the past were met with mixed reviews from council members.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers, located within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Center at 600 East 4th Street in uptown Charlotte. In addition to attending the meeting in-person, the public can also watch the meeting on the GOV Channel, the city's Facebook page or the city’s YouTube Channel.

