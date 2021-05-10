Charlotte City Council approves contract for portion of Cross Charlotte Trail construction

The contract council approved specifically includes construction services for the segment stretching from North Davidson Street to Matheson Avenue.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council has approved a contract for the construction of a stretch of the Cross Charlotte Trail. The 30-mile Cross Charlotte Trail, which is being constructed in conjunction with Mecklenburg County, will run through Ballantyne, Pineville, Uptown and UNC Charlotte before ending near the Cabarrus County line.

The contract council approved Monday specifically includes construction services for the segment stretching from North Davidson Street to Matheson Avenue in Council District 1.

With this, Kemp Sigmon Construction Co., Inc. will be expected to work on the following at a minimum:

Sidewalks

Curb ramps

A multi-use path

Curb and gutter

Pavement markings

Signage

Grading

Erosion control

Traffic control

Paving

Storm drainage

The project is anticipated to be finished by the third quarter of 2022, according to City Council.

