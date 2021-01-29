Charlotte City Council reviews 107 applications for one at-large seat, will decide Monday

City leaders will have a busy weekend figuring out who they want to have beside them on a virtual dais. But why are so many going for the position?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With recounts and runoffs coming to an end, it feels like election season just ended. But with an at-large vacancy on Charlotte City Council, it means dozens are vying for the position in a year that's sure to bring important decisions and votes.

The at-large vacancy comes after former councilman James 'Smuggie' Mitchell stepped down from his position on January 11.

Out of the 143 people who applied for the position, 107 were eligible, according to the Charlotte City Clerk's Office. Many were found ineligible because they were not registered democrats. The vacancy has to be filled by a Democrat since Mitchell was registered as a democrat.

More than 60 of the applicants spoke at a special meeting before the council on Friday. Each of them got two minutes to make their case.

"I'm gonna hold up this book to show you how many people," said Mayor Vi Lyles as she held up a thick, wide binder holding all the applications.

"I want to serve not because I see it as a stepping stone, but because I see it as a seat at the table," said Rebekah Whilden, who applied.

Some of the applicants were Charlotte natives, while others were not. All of them said they have a passion for moving the city forward and have priorities ranging from increasing and expanding mobility around town, closing inequities, creating more jobs, and other ideas.

"Extending the bus corridors and adding new modes of rapid transportation is a direct way that we can ensure equitable mobility for all Charlotteans," said Dante Anderson.

Council members will decide who gets the job on Monday when they'll take a vote.

"The numbers just speak for themselves," said Dr. Michael Bitzer, PhD., a political science professor at Catawba College.

He said the record number of applicants is likely fueled but the issues people experienced last year.

"When society confronts major issues, such as COVID, such as racial inequality, such as economic inequality, that really does spur a lot of people to come forward and place their names either as candidates for public office or to fill this type of vacancy," said Bitzer.

In the summer of 2020, we saw thousands fill the streets to protest after the killing of George Floyd. Many urged protesters to become more involved to get the change they want to see.

"Y'all come up with a better way, cause we ain't doing it," yelled Curtis Hayes as he confronted two men on I-277 during the protests in a video that went viral.

He led by example, applying for the at-large seat.

"I plan to use my extensive experience in community activism, social justice, and entrepreneurship to enhance the lives of my fellow Charlotte residents," Hayes told council members.

Bitzer said local elected officials often have the biggest impact on your daily life.

A former council-member also applied for the job.

Greg Phipps, who served as the district four representatives from 2013 to 2019. He did not speak at the special meeting.

Also, former candidate for district two Jessica Davis applied for the vacancy.

"I'm a community advocate and an educator that sees the needs of this community," Davis told city council. "I believe in doing the work with wisdom and knowledge."

The new council-member will only serve out the remainder of Mitchell's former term, until December 6th.

The at-large seat will be open for the 2021 election at which point the community will decide who will fill the seat for a full term.