Charlotte Council to vote on renovations to Spectrum Center

If approved, Charlotte will spend over $215 million upgrading Spectrum Center, the Hornets' training facility and building a new underground transit center.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council will vote on spending over $200 million for upgrades at the Spectrum Center and its practice facility this week.

Spectrum Center, which has been home to Charlotte's NBA franchise since opening, is owned by the city, which is obligated to make upgrades when necessary.

If approved, the Hornets' practice facility would move across the street to where the transit center is currently located. The transit center would be relocated to a new underground facility below the current spot in Uptown.

City Council will hear public comments before voting on the measure. Some council members are concerned about how quickly they must decide on the issue after hearing from the public. Those concerns were voiced during the most recent meeting.

"I'm just nervous here we are just rocket speed from last week going into next week," Tariq Bokhari said.

At-large Councilman Braxton Winston also pushed back against the quick decision, saying it was "put on us rather abruptly."

The renovations could also affect the expansion of the Gold Line streetcar. Part of Phase Three of the plan would take the line from the old Eastland Mall site to the Rosa Parks Transit Center on Beatties Ford Road.

Officials who support the measure say it's another step in revitalizing Uptown, something Mayor Vi Lyles addressed on WCNC Charlotte's Flashpoint. Lyles said this would increase foot traffic in Uptown and would help companies located in the center of the city get employees back in the office with less remote work.