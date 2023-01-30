City leaders meet for yearly strategy meeting

Affordable housing, mobility and job creation were some of the most talked about items.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte City Council's annual strategy meeting began Monday.

Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones said the city achieved a lot of success in 2022 and said there are lots of plans for 2023.

“We’ve been able to do some wonderful things," Jones said.

City leaders were tasked with making a list of what they believe should be prioritized: Affordable housing, mobility and job creation were some of the most talked about items.

“I have not seen a great city survive without a great mobility system," Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said. "If we can find the right of way for a train, we can build housing next to that station.”

She said mobility and affordable housing can work hand-in-hand. Lyles and Councilwoman Victoria Watlington also said workforce development should be at the forefront.

“If people cannot live here and work here, who are we working for?" Councilwoman Watlington questioned.

For months, many on the council have alluded to a potential property tax increase. The increase would help generate funding for a plethora of city projects, but Councilman Tarik Bokhari said the idea doesn't sit right with him. He said in the current economic state, a recession already looms over the heads of many.

“It’s something we cannot do," Bokhari said. "It’s incumbent for us to keep it low especially as we are entering rocky waters.”

The council will continue its strategy meeting Tuesday. It is open to the public and is being held at the UNC NCharlotte Marriot Hottel and Conference Center, which is located at 9401 Robert D. Synder Road.