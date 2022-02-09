Charlotte City Council swears in new members

After a lengthy delay for the previous election, Charlotte is beginning a new term on its city council Wednesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New and returning members of the Charlotte City Council will be sworn in for the start of a new term Wednesday night.

The start of the term comes after an extension of the previous term, which was caused by a delay in 2020 census data resulting in a postponed election. As a result, these elected officials will serve for a little over a year compared to the normal two years.

"There's only going to probably be nine months before the campaign season starts again, Larken Egleston, the outgoing district one councilman, said in an interview on WCNC Charlotte's Flashpoint. "And so get done what you can and don't let the short term keep us from continuing to make progress."

Egleston had run for a city council at-large seat. He did not qualify for the general election after not getting enough votes during the May primary.

During Tuesday's meeting, officials are expected to name a new Charlotte mayor pro tem. The seat was held by Julie Eiselt, who decided to not seek another term.