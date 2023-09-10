Charlotte City Council to update social district, Eastland Mall redevelopment

The public will get the chance to comment on the idea of adding a social district to Charlotte's Plaza Midwood neighborhood.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tonight's meeting of the Charlotte City Council could hold more answers for two long-standing discussions: whether to add a social district to Plaza Midwood and what to develop on the site of the old Eastland Mall. Updates are expected during a 5 p.m. meeting of the Charlotte City Council inside the council's Uptown chambers.

Eastland Mall redevelopment

Over a month ago, the Charlotte City Council was expected to vote between two proposals for the 30-acre site. The two ideas were proposed after Tepper Sports and Entertainment withdrew their plans to develop the site for Charlotte FC.

Now council expects to hear a joint proposal from the two developers.

“This has just been the core heartbeat of the entire east Charlotte community," Greg Asciutto, the Chair of the CharlotteEAST Board of Directors, said.

The answer has been highly anticipated and a long time coming.

“The people of east Charlotte have been impatient, rightly so, it’s taken a long time to work something out," Ed Driggs, a Charlotte city councilman, said.

Both developers previously proposed sports-themed projects.

QC East would have brought multi-use sports fields, an amphitheater and a place to hold events for E-Sports. On the other hand, Eastland Yards Indoor Sports Complex would have brought several courts and a learning facility.

“I know that they’ve been working together exceptionally well, everyone wants to exceed at this point," Asciutto said.

How exactly the developers plan to work together is expected to be revealed during the meeting.

Social district in Plaza Midwood

Two years after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper first signed a law allowing social districts, a social district in Plaza Midwood is steps away from possibly becoming a reality.

More than a year since advocates first proposed the district, which would allow customers to walk outdoors from one participating venue to another while openly carrying alcohol, the city is poised to provide an update.

“We spent the first year trying to answer questions and concerns," Russell Fergusson, member of the Plaza Midwood Merchants Association, said. "I’d say we're close to 85 or 90% polling of approval, at least in our community.”

Advocates foresee the district along a portion of Central Avenue from approximately Louise Avenue through The Plaza.

“Social Districts are controversial because on one hand they’re happy places and you want to have them," Driggs said. "On the other hand, there are risks related to behavior, intoxication and things like that.”

Other cities, including Raleigh, Mooresville, Salisbury, Hickory, Cornelius and Monroe, either have or have had, social districts since the law was first enacted.

Plaza Midwood's proposed district would operate from Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

While an update is expected Monday night, a final decision is not expected until later this October.