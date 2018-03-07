CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston is asking for the public’s feedback over whether the city should continue its efforts to host the 2020 Republican National Convention.

In a video posted to his Facebook page Monday night, Winston said as an elected official, it’s his duty to represent the will of over 800,000 Charlotteans, and he’s heard concerns about the RNC’s fit in Charlotte.

“Many of my constituents that have contacted me believe that the values of this party do not represent the spoken priorities of this city,” Winston said. “Those that include affordable housing, investment in transportation infrastructure and sustainable and green policies.”

If selected, the convention would be Charlotte’s second in eight years, after hosting the 2012 Democratic National Convention. In May, Charlotte was considered a finalist for the RNC, reportedly alongside Las Vegas.

“There’s a great economic impact that comes along with holding an event of this magnitude,” Winston said. “We felt it in 2012 when millions of dollars were invested in our community.”

Last week, former Mecklenburg County Commissioner Lloyd Scher said the Queen City isn’t ready for the number of protesters that could come with hosting the RNC, saying some estimates believe as many as 15,000 protesters would fill the city during the event. He asked the city council to consider pulling their bid, urging them to “let Las Vegas have it.”

Winston said he hopes to hear from the public at upcoming city council meetings before officials make their final decision.

