Charlotte city leaders wrap first day of annual retreat

From COVID-19 response to a multi-billion dollar transportation plan, city leaders are working to prioritize goals for 2021.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City leaders kicked off the first day of their 2021 retreat Monday, setting the priorities for the new year. From COVID-19 and its impact on the city's finances to a multi-billion dollar transportation plan, city leaders have a lot on their minds.

Each year, city leaders gather to set a list of what they want to focus on for the year. This year, however, the retreat started with one city councilman resigning from his at-large seat.

Councilman James 'Smuggie' Mitchell stepped down, effective 5 p.m. Monday. His decision was made after becoming co-owner and president of a construction firm that bids on contracts with the city. Over the next few weeks, Charlotte City Council will decide on a replacement.

He says his most proud moment was building Northlake Mall. Someone told him he'd never be able to bring a mall to the "black side of town." He was mad and determined to prove that wrong.



He's also proud of CIAA coming to town, keeping Panthers here, naming of E. MLK Jr. Blvd. — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) January 11, 2021

As far as what's on the to-do list for 2021, city council is still laser-focused on bringing a multi-billion dollar transportation expansion to town. The Charlotte Moves plan would bring another light rail, walkways, bus routes, and roads to the city.

To make it happen, the City of Charlotte wants a one-cent sales tax increase on the November ballot for you to vote on. But to raise that tax -- it needs approval from the general assembly.

Some council members have said they want better mobility but believe the process is being rushed. Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said they have to find a way.

"Mobility is not just about moving people," Mayor Lyles said. "It's moving people between work and home. And if we can't figure out how to get more people there in a reasonable amount of time .... you have to figure out a way to get people to do this, this is what we do."

The wheels are still turning on just how Charlotte leaders will get that off the ground.