Charlotte city leaders to discuss elections Monday night

Because of the lack of census information, which is delayed because of COVID-19, the council can't properly redraw district lines.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte leaders will have to decide if pushing back local elections is the right move for the city after COVID-19 delayed key census information for city districts.

When will Charlotteans choose who will lead them in the city council? We should have an idea of what, if any elections, will take place this year or in 2022.

Because of the lack of census information, which is delayed because of COVID-19, the council can't properly redraw district lines. As a result, district races seem out of the question until next year, which would give all council members extra time in office.

However, the city council could decide to hold the mayoral race and at-large seats this year, because these positions are not affected by district lines.

So we could have elections this year, followed by district races next year or all the elections could be next year.

One thing is sure, regardless of what the council decides, this election cycle will be like no other.

