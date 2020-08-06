'The stakes are too high' | Charlotte faith leaders demand changes within CMPD

During their protest, pastors laid on the ground and said the names of people who died at the hands of police.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Multiple faith leaders from churches across Charlotte united for a protest outside the city's government center in uptown Monday, demanding reform within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The protest was just hours before City Council is set to consider adopting several new policies, including a ban on chokeholds by officers. Councilman Braxton Winston also proposed defunding chemical agents for CMPD after officers were recorded using gas on protesters last week.

The SBI is investigating the June 2 incident and CMPD is also conducting an internal review to ensure protocol was followed.

As part of Monday's protest, the faith leaders brought a list of demands to city leaders. Among the issues discussed was demilitarizing the police force and instilling severe penalties for officers who don't wear or don't activate their body cameras while interacting with the public.

In honor of lives lost at the hands of police, the protesters laid on the ground holding photos, with one protester holding a sign saying "Am I Next."

"This is not a game," said one pastor. "Because if it's a game, George Floyd lost. Breonna Taylor lost. Ahmaud Arbery lost. Keith Lamont Scott lost. Jonathan Ferrell lost. The stakes are too high."

Another moving moment from the protest was when the white members of the clergy laid down for more than eight minutes and 46 seconds for Floyd, saying at times, "I can't breathe" and said the names of others who died at the hands of police. Meanwhile, the black members stood beside them with signs adorned with "Black Lives Matter" and "I can't breathe."