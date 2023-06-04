Charlotte leaders meet for third and last budget workshop for fiscal year 2024

The discussions help city council navigate how much money will go towards each of their strategic priorities.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council gathered for a final workshop Thursday to discuss how funds will go toward covering the city's strategic priorities.

The city listed its priorities as good neighborhoods, safe communities, transportation, work development, and a well-managed government.

One of the first discussions Thursday afternoon centered around the impacts of the revaluation of property taxes.

An opening presentation by Mecklenburg County Assessor Ken Joyner updated city council members on the revaluation process.

He explained over 400,000 property owners received notices on tax values in March. Many owners have expressed shock after seeing an increase in values which would affect their property tax bill going out this summer.

Joyner also pointed out there are nearly 8,000 properties up for an informal review.

The county assessor explained with some expected loss from the appeals process, he projected for fiscal year 2024, an overall evaluation between $213 billion and $215 billion.

"That's why it's important to get values prior to the budget," Joyner said. "You can't set a tax rate until you know what your values are."

For those concerned about the burden of property taxes falling on residents rather than golf courses or country clubs, Joyner suggested watching Tuesday night's meeting online addressing how assessments are made on commercial properties. People can then send any follow-up questions to the assessor's office.