Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles on possible election unrest: 'You must respect the process'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles told voters in the Queen City Tuesday they should take pride in making their voice count on Election Day and said she's optimistic there won't be any violent protests or unrest once the results of the election become known.
North Carolina is one of the most hotly contested swing states, with both Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden vying for the state's 15 electoral votes. North Carolina is also home to the most expensive congressional race in US history, as Republican Sen. Thom Tillis faces Democrat Cal Cunningham.
Lyles told WCNC Charlotte she's confident Democrats can win those key races in 2020.
"Charlotte-Mecklenburg is a swing county in a swing state," Lyles said. "So we are really excited about what the results will be at 7:30. We're really looking forward to it."
There are also three bonds on ballots in Charlotte that impact public transportation and affordable housing.
Lyles said she was encouraged by huge early voting turnout in Mecklenburg County. She also wanted to ease worries over potential unrest and protests.
"During this pandemic, I hope that people will go home, watch the results and understand this is a part of our history, it's the respect for the election process," Lyles said. "So if you came out to vote and your candidate doesn't win, you still have to respect the process.
"Let's just make sure, this is our city, we don't tear up our place. This is our place, this is home for us. So we're going to build it up. We're going to do whatever's necessary to make this city better and greater, no matter who the president is."