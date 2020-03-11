Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles on possible election unrest: 'You must respect the process'

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said she hopes voters will respect the electoral process as fear of unrest grows over the outcome of Tuesday's presidential election.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles told voters in the Queen City Tuesday they should take pride in making their voice count on Election Day and said she's optimistic there won't be any violent protests or unrest once the results of the election become known.

Lyles told WCNC Charlotte she's confident Democrats can win those key races in 2020.

"Charlotte-Mecklenburg is a swing county in a swing state," Lyles said. "So we are really excited about what the results will be at 7:30. We're really looking forward to it."

There are also three bonds on ballots in Charlotte that impact public transportation and affordable housing.

There are still some of you out there who haven't voted and today is THE day to get to the polls! Let's make a difference together. It's a beautiful day to exercise your right to vote. Bring your voice to the ballot box! #Election2020 #Decision2020 #ncvotes — Mayor Vi Lyles (@CLTMayor) November 3, 2020

Lyles said she was encouraged by huge early voting turnout in Mecklenburg County. She also wanted to ease worries over potential unrest and protests.

"During this pandemic, I hope that people will go home, watch the results and understand this is a part of our history, it's the respect for the election process," Lyles said. "So if you came out to vote and your candidate doesn't win, you still have to respect the process.