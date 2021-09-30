Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles holds news conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles is holding a regularly scheduled news conference with local reporters.
The news conference is about no singular event or topic but rather allows the mayor and reporters to address a variety of questions and concerns.
The event is being hosted virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The live stream of the news conference is audio-only.
RELATED: 'It's much deeper' | Youth advocates renew push for outreach after yet another youth-involved shooting in Charlotte
Reporters are expected to ask the mayor about recent violent crime in the city. Several recent cases involved victims and suspects who were children or teenagers.