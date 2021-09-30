x
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles holds news conference

The virtual news conference allows reporters to ask questions of the mayor.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles is holding a regularly scheduled news conference with local reporters.

The news conference is about no singular event or topic but rather allows the mayor and reporters to address a variety of questions and concerns.

The event is being hosted virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The live stream of the news conference is audio-only.

Reporters are expected to ask the mayor about recent violent crime in the city. Several recent cases involved victims and suspects who were children or teenagers.

