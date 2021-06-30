Mayor Lyles plays coy about re-election plans

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles seems open to the idea of a third term in office but refused to commit to seeking re-election during an interview on Flashpoint.

"I hope to be part of that," Lyles said. "I really do."

Lyles' statement gives a glimmer of insight into her thinking as she winds down her second term as Charlotte's mayor.

"I'm really proud to be mayor of Charlotte," said Lyles, who refused to commit to running for re-election.

"Are you trying to get me to say something? That I'm gonna run for re-election?" Lyles joked.

When asked if she expected to be Charlotte's mayor next year, Lyles was vague.

"I expect the mayor's job to be continuously about the progress of this city, and I'm all about that myself," Lyles said.

Earlier this week, Charlotte City Council postponed all city elections from this fall to the spring of 2022, citing delayed census data for the city's districts.

