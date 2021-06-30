Mayor Lyles plays coy about re-election plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fresh off thorny issues like Charlotte's 2040 development plan, the budget and postponing the city's 2021 elections, Mayor Vi Lyles says there's plenty of work still to do.
"I hope to be part of that," Lyles said. "I really do."
Lyles' statement gives a glimmer of insight into her thinking as she winds down her second term as Charlotte's mayor.
"I'm really proud to be mayor of Charlotte," said Lyles, who refused to commit to running for re-election.
"Are you trying to get me to say something? That I'm gonna run for re-election?" Lyles joked.
When asked if she expected to be Charlotte's mayor next year, Lyles was vague.
"I expect the mayor's job to be continuously about the progress of this city, and I'm all about that myself," Lyles said.
Earlier this week, Charlotte City Council postponed all city elections from this fall to the spring of 2022, citing delayed census data for the city's districts.
