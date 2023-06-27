Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles running for re-election

Mayor Lyles seems to be in a different mindset now than when she first spoke to our Ben Thompson a couple of months ago.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles is looking to make it four for four.

The incumbent announced on social media Monday night that she is running for a fourth term as mayor.

On an episode of Flashpoint, she told him she would take some time before making a decision on whether to run for re-election.

The mayoral election is this November.

