Charlotte announces 3 new names for streets that honor Confederates, white supremacists

Charlotte leaders are working to rename more than a dozen city streets that honored Confederate soldiers and white supremacists.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte unveiled three new street names as part of its project to get rid of names that honor Confederate leaders and white supremacists.

Aycock Lane will be renamed Wall Street, while Jackson Avenue will become Cross Trail Drive. The third street to be changed is Zebulon Avenue, which will soon be known as Yellowstone Drive.

In September, Charlotte leaders officially renamed Jefferson Davis Street to Druid Hills Way, recognizing the city's northside Druid Hills community.

Last month, Phifer Avenue was renamed Montford Point Street. Residents in the areas where streets run helped choose the names, which were then reviewed by city leaders and put up to a vote.

Morrison Boulevard, Barringer Drive and Stonewall Street are also up for renaming. An online petition wanted the city to rename Stonewall Street, currently named after Confederate general Stonewall Jackson, to honor Harvey B. Gantt, who was Charlotte's first Black mayor.

"It's time to change the name of the street," said Stephanie Steele, who lives on what was known as Jefferson Davis Street. "Jefferson Davis is gone and dead and buried, OK? Let somebody else's name be on this street."

