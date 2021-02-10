Charlotte among cities that saw women's rallies Oct. 2

The focus was on reproductive rights.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Saturday was a day of action for thousands of people across the country in several women's marches. The central focus: reproductive rights.

Charlotte saw its own rally at First Ward Park, which kicked off at 11 a.m. The rallies began five years ago on the day after former Pres. Trump's inauguration. The protests come in the wake of several states seeing abortion rights being targeted by conservative state legislators and anti-abortion movements.

