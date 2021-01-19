x
City of Charlotte now accepting applications for vacant city council seat

Former City Council member James Mitchell (Democrat) resigned from the at-large position on Jan. 11.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte is now taking applications for the vacant at-large city council seat. 

According to the city, the application period will close on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 5 p.m. 

North Carolina state statutes allow for council vacancies to be filled through an appointment process. In cities, including Charlotte, whose elections are conducted on a partisan basis, the person appointed must be a member of the same political party as the person being replaced.

Applicants must also be registered to vote, 21 years of age or older, and reside within a Charlotte municipal district and be qualified to vote in City Council elections. The appointed council member will serve the remainder of the 2019-2021 council term, which ends on December 6, 2021.

Interested applicants can apply for the vacancy by completing the online application form, or submitting a completed application by email, cityclerk@charlottenc.gov, or by fax at 704-336-7588. Applicants must answer each question to be considered for the vacancy.

