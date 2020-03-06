CMPD to conduct internal review after protesters say they were trapped, gassed by officers

Protesters said CMPD officers trapped them on all sides before using pepper spray and tear gas on the crowd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police says it will conduct an internal review of its officers' actions after protesters said they were trapped and gassed in uptown Charlotte Tuesday night.

Protesters say they were acting peacefully during a march when CMPD officers trapped them in a parking garage on 4th Street, using pepper spray and tear gas on the crowd. The department sees it a little different, with CMPD saying rocks and bottles were being thrown at officers during Tuesday night's protest.

CMPD tweeted it will conduct a review to ensure that proper protocol was followed. Overnight, CMPD made 27 protest-related arrests. Since Friday, 97 people have been arrested in connection with protests in Charlotte.

A video posted by Queen City Nerve reportedly showed the moment protesters say CMPD attacked them.

"I'm still burning a lot in the face, and even on my wrists," said pastor Justin Martin, who was caught in the middle of what he says was an unprovoked attack by police.

He says the group was peaceful before being targeted by officers.

"I saw, with my own eyes, what was going on," Martin said. "The protesters were being peaceful and doing everything they could just to march around and let people know that they were standing for justice. And the police seem to be just on edge, more than I've ever seen before."

We are internally reviewing the circumstances that developed this evening on 4th Street to ensure policy and protocol were followed. — CMPD News (@CMPD) June 3, 2020

The tense moments Tuesday night came after hours of peaceful protest in uptown, with hundreds of people gathering outside the city's government center for an event organized by the Mecklenburg County NAACP, showing support for George Floyd and countless other lives lost to police brutality in America.