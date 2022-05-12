CMS Board of Education and Mecklenburg County commissioners hold joint meeting

The two boards are expected to discuss topics including student performance and school security.

The two boards are expected to discuss topics including student performance and school security. The meeting began at 8 a.m. and is being streamed on the Charlotte Government channel.

WCNC Charlotte's Shamarria Morrison is watching the meeting and will have updates.

The CMS Board of Education will reconvene Tuesday in an emergency meeting where they are expected to discuss the ongoing search for an interim supereminent. The meeting is set to be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Find more information about the meeting here.

The school district is expected to announce a new interim superintendent before the end of the month.

On Friday, the board held an emergency closed session to consider a personnel matter and to consult with the Board’s attorneys. Most of the meeting was not seen or heard publically with the board citing attorney-client privilege to hold a closed session. The board did not announce any decisions or findings after the closed session.

Later Monday, the Charlotte City Council is scheduled to hold a special meeting to discuss transportation and the growth of the city. The meeting begins at 1 p.m. in Room 267 of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center. This meeting will also be accessible via the Government Channel, the City's Facebook page, and the City's YouTube channel.