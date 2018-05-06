STANLEY, N.C. -- There is a major push to expand body armor to non-police agencies.

A company that makes bullet resistant material said a growing number of first responders want body armor, but they are having trouble with the cost.

Now, the company, DMS Dyneema, is pushing for action from Congress.

DMS Dyneema uses a specially developed plastic material to stand in the way of a bullet. A company spokesman says nothing should be standing in the way of all first responders to get it.

“I know you did a story,” said Patrick Smith with marketing for DMS Dyneema.

Smith is responding to a story NBC Charlotte did about Union EMS planning to buy at least 150 ballistic vests for their team. Meanwhile, Charlotte’s city council is weighing the possibility of buying similar protection for local firefighters at a price of more than half a million dollars.

DMS Dyneema supplies a key component, the bullet resistant material, for companies that sell body armor.

“We are seeing that more and more EMS, fire rescue are looking to our armor manufacturer customers looking to buy this, and they have trouble with funding,” Smith told NBC Charlotte.

DMS Dyneema has its U.S. manufacturing operations in Greenville, North Carolina. However, their lobbying efforts stretch to the U.S. Capitol.

“We are trying to lobby Congress, lawmakers, government officials, let them know these funding resources are needed,” Smith said.

Smith says the company’s bullet-resistant material is used by Gastonia and Asheville police departments as well as the North Carolina Highway Patrol. However, he said the growing danger for other first responders comes with a new responsibility to protect them.

“EMS and fire rescue are being sent closer to the front lines so they can help save more lives,” Smith said.

Smith says representatives from DMS Dyneema plan to testify in front of Congress about the issue this fall.

