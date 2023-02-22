NC House speaker backs term limits for US Congress

North Carolina Republicans are again trying to boost a constitutional convention on congressional term limits. A similar effort fell short two years ago.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Several North Carolina Republicans, including House Speaker Tim Moore, are calling for a constitutional convention that would add congressional term limits to the U.S. Constitution.

For term limits to become reality, 34 states would need to support the idea. Only five states have formally called for it, but more than a dozen have backed broader calls for constitutional conventions, according to U.S. Term Limits, a group backing the effort.

WCNC Charlotte viewers shared their opinions on term limits during Wednesday's "Wake Up Charlotte" newcast. The majority of responses we received favored term limits, with viewers wanting to remove "career politicians."

"Yes to term limits. It's what the people want," one person wrote. "Any limit is better than no limit. Whatever gets the job done."

"Yes they should have term limits," another said. "I don't currently have an opinion on how long, but yes."

Moore, a Republican from Cleveland County, helped get a congressional term limits bill through the House two years ago, but it died in the Senate without a hearing, according to WRAL.

"The majority of Americans support the additional measure of accountability for their elected leaders in Washington," Moore said in a news release on the resolution Tuesday. "Term limits would benefit both Congress and the rest of the country by paving the way for more competitive elections."

North Carolina's General Assembly doesn't have term limits, and Moore is in his 11th two-year term. He's the longest-serving speaker of the House in state history.

