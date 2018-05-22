Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Democratic Party is calling on of their own to quit his campaign for Congress, after old allegations that he abused his ex-wife surfaced.

The claims involve Archie Parnell, who's running for the Democratic nomination for the Fifth Congressional District. That district covers suburban Charlotte on the South Carolina side all the way down into parts of the Midlands.

The Charleston Post and Courier reported Monday that they have obtained divorce records that show Parnell physically abused his ex-wife in the 1970s.

The story goes on to say that his wife, Kathleen Parnell, feared for her life and obtained a restraining order after seeking divorce. Their divorce was finalized in 1974.

In a statement to the Post and Courier, Parnell writes that 45-years ago, while still a college student he did something that he has regretted every since. He calls his actions "inexcusable, wrong and downright embarrassing."

South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson released the following statement after reading the Post and Courier story.

"“In light of this sad revelation, Archie Parnell has no choice but to withdraw from the race for the 5th Congressional District. His actions, though long ago, directly contradict the values of the Democratic Party.”

Jamie Harrison, former chairman of he SC Democratic Party said in a tweet, "This is truly a sad situation. Nonetheless, I've been asked my thoughts by several folks. I agree with Chairman Trav Robinson & believe that Archie should withdraw from the race. The publicity today must be devastating for his former wife &his current family. Prayers to them."

Three other Democrats--Steve Lough, Mark Ali, Sidney Moore--are running against Parnell in the June 12 primary. The winner goes on to face incumbent Republican Ralph Norman in November.

