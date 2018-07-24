CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Democrats sparred with the Republican leadership of the General Assembly during Tuesday's special session.

The session was called by the Republicans who control both the House and Senate to consider who should write the descriptions attached to six Constitutional Amendments what will be on the ballot in November.

In the past, there would be a three-member commission that included at least one Democrat to write the blurbs. Republican leaders, however, say they were afraid there would be an attempt to “politicize” the work of the committee.

Political science professor Eric Heberlig from UNC Charlotte says doing away with the commission would give one political party the edge in deciding how the descriptions are worded.

“You can write the summary in a way that slants the language in a way that would be more supportive of the amendment," Heberlig said.

Some of the amendments are controversial, including one that would require a photo ID to vote.

Another would strip even more power away from Governor Roy Cooper and the succeeding governors.

The chair of the commission said she was unaware of any attempt to politicize the work of her committee.

The Chairman of the North Carolina Democratic Party Wayne Goodwin released the following statement:

“Republicans are tearing down whatever shreds of democracy they can find to further rig the system in their favor and mislead voters about their constitutional amendments.”

