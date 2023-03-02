Democrats to consider moving SC primary to 1st on its calendar

Changing the date would give more importance to the Palmetto State primary.

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Democrats are reconsidering making South Carolina the first primary voting state, which would raise the importance of the state for candidates seeking that party’s nomination.

Over the last half-century, primaries for both the Republican and Democratic national committees have started in Iowa. this weekend the DNC is reconsidering changing its primary lineup and placing the palmetto state first on its calendar.

The DNC is expected to approve a new lineup for the party’s presidential primaries on Saturday, DNC deferring to President Biden, who has championed South Carolina’s primary opening voting on Feb. 3rd. followed by Nevada and New Hampshire on Feb. 6th, Georgia on Feb. 13th and then Michigan on Feb. 27th.

Biden said this would be a good decision because of the diversity in South Carolina and it would ensure voters of color are not marginalized.

Some Democrats say by front-loading the primary calendar with states whose demographics better reflect the base of the democratic party, the party can see which candidates have a widespread appeal which is key in presidential races.

