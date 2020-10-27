President Donald Trump says he's getting husbands back to work

The comments came as part of criticism of the state’s governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer. The crowd also chanted, “Lock her up!”

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has a new message to suburban women as he campaigns in Michigan: “We're getting your husbands back to work.”

Trump, who polls show has diminishing support from suburban women, also criticized the restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Trump told the women in the crowd of thousands in Lansing: "We’re getting your husbands back to work, and everybody wants it and the cure can never be worse than the problem itself.”

The comments came as part of criticism of the state’s governor, Democrat Gretchen Whitmer. The crowd also chanted, “Lock her up!”

Trump took credit for the actions of federal law enforcement in disrupting an alleged plot to kidnap Whitmer, while seemingly raising questions about the seriousness of the threat.

“It was our people that helped her out with her problem,” Trump says. “And we’ll have to see if it’s a problem. Right? People are entitled to say, ‘Maybe it was a problem, maybe it wasn’t.’”

