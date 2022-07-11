Former President Trump postpones Greensboro rally

The former president was scheduled to hold an event in Greensboro on July 15.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Former President Donald Trump will no longer make an appearance in Greensboro Friday, according to an employee with the American Freedom Tour.

The 45th president was scheduled to hold a rally with other prominent conservatives Friday, July 15. Other guests included Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle and Jeanine Pirro.

The tour did not say why the event got postponed. WFMY News 2 received a generic statement about the change:

"We are very sorry that due to unforeseen circumstances we are rescheduling the American Freedom Tour stop in Greensboro, NC," a customer service manager for the tour said in an email.

The email said all people who registered to attend are getting calls notifying them of the postponement. Tickets for the event ranged from $9-$3,995.

Anyone with a ticket can use it at another American Freedom Tour event anywhere in the country, according to the email.

No makeup date has been set at this time. The tour website no longer has the event posted. The next scheduled event is in August in Milwaukee, WI.