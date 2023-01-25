Trump to visit South Carolina for 1st 2024 campaign stop

Former President Donald Trump will be joined by Gov. Henry McMaster and Sen. Lindsey Graham for his first 2024 campaign stop in Columbia, South Carolina.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former President Donald Trump's 2024 White House campaign will hit South Carolina this weekend for its first official campaign stop.

Trump will be at the State House in Columbia alongside Gov. Henry McMaster and Sen Lindsey Graham. Trump is expected to unveil his South Carolina leadership team during the Jan. 28 event, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Trump is the only announced 2024 candidate for either party. Trump's event will also include members of South Carolina's congressional delegation, as well as state lawmakers, the AP reported.

Since announcing his latest presidential run in November, Trump has limited his public campaign appearances to events at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida before an invited crowd or in a virtual setting.

Two other high-profile Republicans from South Carolina — former Gov. Nikki Haley and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott — are also considering White House campaigns. It's unclear if either will attend Trump's event Saturday.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green is reportedly angling to be Trump's running mate in 2024, according to two people who have spoken to the congresswoman about her intentions. Greene has become one of the biggest fundraisers in Congress over the course of two campaigns and one of the highest-profile figures. Trump hasn't given any indication of potential running mates at this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

