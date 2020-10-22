103-year-old North Carolina woman proves every vote counts!

Meet Bertha Thomas of Pilot Mountain. Thomas is 103 years young and pumped up to vote.

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Her voice matters and she’s making sure her vote counts!

She arrived Wednesday to vote early in style while riding shotgun. She participated in early voting and voted curbside.

Thomas was born in 1917 and her mother voted in the first election that women could participate in voting.

Thomas wants others to get out and vote!

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT CURBSIDE VOTING

The curbside voting is open to more than just voters with physical or mental disabilities.

The State Board of Elections said anyone with a medical condition that puts you at risk for coronavirus, someone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or anyone who doesn't wear a mask due to health issues, can utilize curbside voting.

In addition to curbside voting, some sites offer a walk-up area outside the polling place, in addition to a drive-up area.