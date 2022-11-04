Midterm Elections: Jeff Jackson, Pat Harrigan compete to represent North Carolina's newly-created 14th Congressional District

Jeff Jackson (D) is running against Pat Harrigan (R) to represent North Carolina's newest district in the U.S. House of Representatives

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the 2022 midterm election only days away, the race to represent North Carolina's newly-created 14th Congressional district pits Republican Pat Harrigan against Democrat Jeff Jackson. Both candidates are veterans who served in Afghanistan.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to keeping voters informed ahead of the midterm election. Here is what you need to know about the 14th Congressional District and the candidates that are running to represent it.

District 14

Congressional district 14 is North Carolina's newest district. The 14th district covers much of south and west Charlotte as well as most of the eastern part of Gaston County.

Bitzer pointed out that North Carolina was apportioned an extra congressional seat after US Census reflected a population boom, with much of that growth happening in the Raleigh and Charlotte metros.

"The city of Charlotte basically gets split into two congressional districts, the 12th and the 14th," Michael Bitzer, professor at Catawba College, said.

Who is Jeff Jackson?

Democratic state Senator Jeff Jackson has served in the General Assembly for the last eight years. However, he is not new to public service. Before holding public office, he enlisted in the Army after the September 11th attacks. After 19 years of military service, he remains a Major in the Army National Guard.

Jackson would like to see more movement towards green energy and seeks to codify Roe v. Wade. Although he supports the 2nd Ammendment, he does so with caveates. Jackson would like to see North Carolina adopt a "red flag law" similar to those in many other states, which allow firearms to be confiscated from people who are believed to be of danger to themselves or others.

If elected to represent the 14th district, Jackson will continue to focus on his lifelong goal of public service and said he expects the unexpected if he wins the seat in Washington.

Who is Pat Harrigan?

Republican congressional candidate Pat Harrigan decided to enter public service after the fall of Afghanistan following the US withdrawal. Harrigan, a former Green Beret and current businessman, owns a North Carolina-based firearms contract-manufacturing company that he started with his wife while on active duty.

Harrigan told WCNC that his reasons for going into politics stem from having a family. "My wife and I have two little girls. And we're very concerned about what kind of America they're going to get to grow up with, and what kind of opportunity they're going to have in their lives," said Harrigan.

Harrigan is seeking to turn a traditionally blue area into a swing district. If elected, Harrigan will prioritize balancing the federal budget, decrease spending, and punishing violent criminals by enforcing laws on the books. Harrigan is pro-life, but believes in exceptions in cases of rape, incest and life of the mother.

