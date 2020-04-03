MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Less than a year after the District 9 special election of 2019, candidates are competing in the primary for the position.

Incumbent Dan Bishop (R) is running for re-election -- and ran unopposed in the 2020 Republican primary.

Running in the Democratic primary: Clayton Brooks III, Harry Southerland, Cynthia Wallace and Marcus Williams.

The District 9 race made national headlines in 2018 and 2019, after allegations of ballot tampering by a Republican political consultant.

Dan Bishop won the special election for North Carolina Congressional District 9 in September 2019 against democrat Dan McCready. Bishop claimed 51% of the vote against McCready's 49% of the vote.

