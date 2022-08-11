x
Elections

Watch 2022 election results coverage in the Carolinas

With real-time, live streaming 2022 election results from Charlotte, North Carolina and South Carolina beginning at 7:30 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Watch live streaming Decision 2022 election results for North Carolina and South Carolina from WCNC Charlotte.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, join the team from WCNC Charlotte for real-time election results from Charlotte and around the Carolinas.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

You can watch our nonstop, live coverage across screens and devices:

You can also find 2022 election results on the WCNC Charlotte Decision 2022 results guide: available on the web and on our mobile news app, which you can also sign-up to receive breaking news push notifications as major races are called.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

Our team of experts will provide live analysis and results as voting results are released.

You can also find local coverage from Charlotte alongside coverage from NBC News on WCNC Charlotte. And if you're heading to bed, Wake Up Charlotte starts Wednesday morning at 4:30 a.m. until 7 a.m., ahead of the Today Show.

