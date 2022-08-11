Watch 2022 election results coverage in the Carolinas

With real-time, live streaming 2022 election results from Charlotte, North Carolina and South Carolina beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, join the team from WCNC Charlotte for real-time election results from Charlotte and around the Carolinas.

You can watch our nonstop, live coverage across screens and devices:

Our team of experts will provide live analysis and results as voting results are released.

You can also find local coverage from Charlotte alongside coverage from NBC News on WCNC Charlotte. And if you're heading to bed, Wake Up Charlotte starts Wednesday morning at 4:30 a.m. until 7 a.m., ahead of the Today Show.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts