Watch 2022 election results coverage in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Watch live streaming Decision 2022 election results for North Carolina and South Carolina from WCNC Charlotte.
Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, join the team from WCNC Charlotte for real-time election results from Charlotte and around the Carolinas.
You can watch our nonstop, live coverage across screens and devices:
- On your TV: With the WCNC Charlotte Roku and Amazon Fire TV app or your device’s YouTube app
- On your phone: With the WCNC Charlotte mobile news app
- On your computer: On wcnc.com
- And on social: On YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch
You can also find 2022 election results on the WCNC Charlotte Decision 2022 results guide: available on the web and on our mobile news app, which you can also sign-up to receive breaking news push notifications as major races are called.
Our team of experts will provide live analysis and results as voting results are released.
You can also find local coverage from Charlotte alongside coverage from NBC News on WCNC Charlotte. And if you're heading to bed, Wake Up Charlotte starts Wednesday morning at 4:30 a.m. until 7 a.m., ahead of the Today Show.
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.