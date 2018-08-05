GASTONIA, N.C. -- Gaston County voters will decide Tuesday whether to approve a $250 million bond for school construction.

The bond would pay $115 million for renovations and repairs, $110 million for new school buildings and $25 million for school additions.

Bess Elementary School is one of the schools slated to receive millions of dollars if the bond is approved.

Assistant principal Laura Clark said the money would replace the building's nearly 40-year-old HVAC system, install a new roof and upgrade security systems.

"Unfortunately, we have to have the funds to replace these items to keep our schools running smoothly every day," Clark said.

The bond would also pay for a brand new elementary school in southeast Gastonia, which is seeing population growth and a new building for Belmont Middle School.

Lee Lankford has a fifth grader who goes to Bess, and she supports the bond.

"I'm encouraged with the improvements that will be made not only here at his current school but also the school he'll be attending, the middle school, next year," Lankford said

If approved, the county would borrow money for the renovations, and county commissioners hope to pay it back by raising the sales tax a quarter of one cent, which also needs voter approval.

If the tax hike is approved, commissioners promised to hold a referendum in 2048 when voters will decide whether to repeal the tax hike once debt for the bond has been paid off.

