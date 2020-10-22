A record number of people have already voted in NC ahead of tonight's last debate

As both candidates make every last stop to win NC's 15 electoral votes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's State Board of Elections updates The Tarheel State's early voting numbers daily. This information is not only public, but gives the voters and our election candidates an up-close look at who has voted and how many still have not. It compares our numbers to past elections and breaks down the ballots cast by county, age range, race, ethnicity, gender, and political party, as well as the year and week that the ballot request was received and processed.

More than 2.1 million absentee by mail and one-stop in-person early voting ballots have been cast in the state. Of that number, more than 940,000 of the ballots are from registered Democrats, around 590,000 are Republican ballots and close to 610,000 are unaffiliated voters.

This tally broke the 2016 General Election absentee numbers more than two times over. By this time four years ago, NC recorded around 810,000 absentee votes.

Democratic Nominee Joe Biden and President Trump know how important winning North Carolina and it's 15 electoral votes is on November 3rd. They have each made stops around our state, as recent as yesterday for Mr. Trump and Biden's running mate, Senator Kamala Harris.

A Secret Service agent tells me the crowd has swelled to roughly 20,000– making this rally one of largest North Carolina political events in the age of television. pic.twitter.com/fymndudK2a — Mike Hanson (@MikeWCNC) October 21, 2020

Warm welcome for @KamalaHarris in Asheville. This visit was postponed after two campaign staffers tested positive for COVID-19 last week. “13 days to go, and we cannot spare a minute,” she said, calling on the crowd to “fight for the soul of our nation.” pic.twitter.com/sTAkwnEKNE — Tanya Mendis (@tanyamendis) October 21, 2020

There are still well over 5 million registered voters who have to decide their presidential and vice presidential candidate and vote!

If you want to cast your ballot before Election Day, you have until October 31st to do so in-person at an early voting site in your county.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is October 27th. Once you receive and complete your absentee ballot, drop it off in-person at any early voting site now through the end of the month, at your county board of elections office by 5pm on election day or return it by mail postmarked on or before election day.